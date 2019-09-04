Insider Buying: Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Director Grain Co Continental purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,481,471.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 788,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.88. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $72.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bunge by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,472,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,416 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Bunge by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,766,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,515,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,925,000 after acquiring an additional 746,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 808,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 676,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.