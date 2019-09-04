Insider Buying: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) Director Acquires 1,300 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) Director Pamela G. Carlton acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,148.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of STK stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,222. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $22.22.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
