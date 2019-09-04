Ink (INK) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Ink has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $5,877.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, CoinBene, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinrail, CoinBene, LBank, HitBTC, CoinEgg, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Exmo, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

