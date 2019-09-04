Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 29.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 5,330.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 8.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. Ingevity Corp has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.61.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

