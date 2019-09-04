Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.87

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and traded as low as $17.55. Independent Oil & Gas shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 588,042 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $60.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.18.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

