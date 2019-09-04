ILCoin Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDAX, Graviex and FreiExchange. ILCoin has a market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $703,981.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004135 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001307 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,209,378,892 coins and its circulating supply is 255,682,472 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, C-CEX, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

