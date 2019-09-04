Ignis (IGNIS) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Ignis has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $24.39 million and approximately $656,542.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, STEX, Coinbit and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Upbit, STEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

