ICOX Innovations (OTCMKTS:ICOX) Shares Down 18.2%

ICOX Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOX)’s stock price was down 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 24,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

ICOX Innovations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOX)

ICOX Innovations Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical, business launch, and post-business launch support services.

