Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.90

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 23837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBDRY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

