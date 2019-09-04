IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.24% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $43,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,985,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 211.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.6% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,352. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $441,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,152. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

