I/O Coin Trading Up 57.8% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001462 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 57.8% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $306.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00770674 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003086 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000448 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,655,756 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

