Hunters Property (LON:HUNT) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.80 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.80 ($0.59), approximately 26 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.42. The company has a market cap of $14.56 million and a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.89.

Get Hunters Property alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Paul Hollinrake acquired 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £9,999.90 ($13,066.64).

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hunters Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunters Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.