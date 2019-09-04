Humaniq (HMQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $95,884.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00207115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.01258215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00086126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Upbit, Mercatox and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.