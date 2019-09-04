Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBM. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 642,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $846.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.05. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

