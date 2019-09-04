H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.70

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HAT opened at GBX 369.23 ($4.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.46. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 379 ($4.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 319.83.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

