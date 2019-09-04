HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HSBC were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 83,620 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 79.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 97.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

HSBC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,708. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

