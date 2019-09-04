Hikari Power Ltd Has $43.68 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.7% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,083,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,372,000 after purchasing an additional 654,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,903,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,422,000 after purchasing an additional 554,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $128.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,805. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $338.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.