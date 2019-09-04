Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.27

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $7.31. Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

About Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND)

Highlands Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Highlands Union Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local government unit customers in Virginia. It accepts various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

