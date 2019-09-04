Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $662.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) will report $662.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.10 million and the highest is $662.60 million. Herman Miller posted sales of $624.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Herman Miller.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.36. 206,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,251. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In related news, insider Bruce Benedict Watson sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,470,442.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 14,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $640,701.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,094 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

