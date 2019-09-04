Helium Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $68,975.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006739 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 5,253,689 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.