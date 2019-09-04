Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,022. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
