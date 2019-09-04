Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,022. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

