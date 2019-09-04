Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $244,865.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

