Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.32 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post $451.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.80 million and the lowest is $450.15 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $506.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $22.67. 432,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,430. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

