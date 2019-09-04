Head-To-Head Contrast: WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and TRINITY BK N A/SH (NASDAQ:TYBT)

WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05% TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WCF Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WCF Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.35 $230,000.00 N/A N/A TRINITY BK N A/SH $8.67 million 8.25 $4.01 million N/A N/A

TRINITY BK N A/SH has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of TRINITY BK N A/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TRINITY BK N A/SH beats WCF Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About TRINITY BK N A/SH

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

