HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,719 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 79,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.35.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.97. 333,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

