Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

HCAP opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.68. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 6,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $62,980.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $100,677. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

