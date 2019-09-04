HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HONE. TheStreet cut HarborOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised HarborOne Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $582.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,017.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $196,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.