Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NYSE THG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.37. 770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $455,487.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $979,529.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,522,248. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

