Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €9.42 ($10.95) and last traded at €9.41 ($10.94), approximately 49,780 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.34 ($10.85).

HAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $750.22 million and a P/E ratio of 38.41.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

