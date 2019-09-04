Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $38.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 220,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,974. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

