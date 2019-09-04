Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.61, approximately 2,781,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,770,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cfra set a $16.00 target price on Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Guess? alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Guess? had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $683.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 347,353 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $4,974,094.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla purchased 10,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,180.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Guess? by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Guess? by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $7,133,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.