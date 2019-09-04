Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.25. Guardion Health Sciences shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,170,882 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 243.25% and a negative net margin of 780.75%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

