GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,553 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Flushing Financial worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

