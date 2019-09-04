GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 20,667 Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 104.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $821.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.07. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.76). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 78.82%. The firm had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMBC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

