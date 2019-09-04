GridCoin Tops One Day Volume of $227.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $227.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 422,414,309 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

