Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.71

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.71 and traded as high as $28.46. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 470,253 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWO shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.39.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.24%.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.