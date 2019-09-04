Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,158,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 415.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $42,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $222,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,964 shares of company stock valued at $307,930. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 4,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,565. The company has a market cap of $691.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.60. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GLDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

