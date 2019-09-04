GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0496 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $124,110.00 and approximately $1,403.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00206914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.01251569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019788 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,501,017 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.