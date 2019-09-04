Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in Mexico and the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; the Cerro Colorado Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San JosÃ© de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

