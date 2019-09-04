GoldCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,652.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $1,652.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00641579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

