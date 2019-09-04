Gold Bits Coin Market Capitalization Tops $3.83 Million (GBC)

Gold Bits Coin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Gold Bits Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Gold Bits Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Gold Bits Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Bits Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00205617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.01249304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Gold Bits Coin Profile

Gold Bits Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,968,611 tokens. The official message board for Gold Bits Coin is blog.goldbitscoin.com . The official website for Gold Bits Coin is goldbitscoin.com . Gold Bits Coin’s official Twitter account is @GoldBitsCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gold Bits Coin Token Trading

Gold Bits Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Bits Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Bits Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Bits Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

