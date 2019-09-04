GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,758. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 333,333 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $569,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.