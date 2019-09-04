Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.12

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and traded as low as $48.63. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 329,800 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.07, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 34.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

