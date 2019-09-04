Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.84

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.84 and traded as high as $23.54. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 128,714 shares changing hands.

GEI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.57%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

