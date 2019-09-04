General Motors (NYSE:GM) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the auto manufacturer on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

General Motors has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. General Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Motors to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

