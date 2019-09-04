GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $51.55 and $24.68. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $94,123.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00636567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 171,260,285,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $33.94, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

