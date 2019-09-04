Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Insider Acquires C$15,675.00 in Stock

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) insider Gamehost Inc. bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$15,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,675.

Gamehost Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Gamehost Inc. bought 2,200 shares of Gamehost stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$18,150.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Gamehost Inc. bought 2,200 shares of Gamehost stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$18,150.00.

GH stock traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.27. 493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,611. Gamehost Inc has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$12.10. The stock has a market cap of $204.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.32%.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

