Frontier Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:FOSI) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Frontier Oilfield Services Inc (OTCMKTS:FOSI) traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Frontier Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:FOSI)

Frontier Oilfield Services, Inc, an oil field service company, engages in the disposal of saltwater and other oilfield fluids in Texas. The company owns and operates nine disposal wells, including six within the Barnett Shale in North Texas, and three in east Texas near the Louisiana state line. It serves national, integrated, and independent oil and gas exploration companies.

