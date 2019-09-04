Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

FTSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 8,199 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $90,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forty Seven by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

FTSV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 66,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,935. Forty Seven has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

