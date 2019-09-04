Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Ford Motor by 63.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $945,450. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,095,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.